Indiana election results and maps show live vote count

By Eric Henderson, CBS Chicago Team

Many Indiana voters went to the polls Tuesday for the 2024 election, with the main race being a match between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

There are a number of other races in the mix, as well. Republicans in Indiana hope voters will help them retain three congressional seats without incumbents running, while they also aim to knock off an incumbent Democrat in the northwest part of the state. Three incumbents are retiring or seeking another office, creating vacancies that generated some hotly contested Republican primaries last spring, including two eight-way races.

Check below for the latest Indiana election results as they come in.

President - Indiana election results

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - Indiana Congressional District 9

Indiana ballot measure


The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

