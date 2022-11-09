Indiana Election: Frank Mrvan leading Jennifer-Ruth Green

(CBS) – Rep. Frank Mrvan was leading late Tuesday, while facing an unusually strong challenge from a Republican opponent in Indiana's 1st Congressional District.

Mrvan was leading by about 5% over Jennifer-Ruth Green, a well-funded supporter of former President Donald J. Trump. Neither the AP or CBS News had officially declared him the projected winner. CBS News projected the race is leaning toward Mrvan as outstanding absentee ballots were being counted in Lake County.

Campaign ads for both candidates played constantly on Chicago television stations, which is unusual for that district.

Mrvan, whose family is a staple in Democrat politics in Lake County, easily won his first term in Congress in 2020.

He replaced Pete Visclosky, who retired after 18 terms.