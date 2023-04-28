Indiana doubling jury duty pay starting in July

Jurors will receive pay raise in Indiana beginning in July

Jurors will receive pay raise in Indiana beginning in July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The pay rate for jury duty in Indiana is going up.

Starting July 1, prospective or seated jurors will get double what they've been making.

State legislators just passed the bill.

Currently, jurors are paid $15 a day to appear and $40 a day if they're seated in a trial.

With the change, jurors could make between $30 to $90 a day depending on the length of the trial.