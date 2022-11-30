Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana doctor could face discipline for providing an abortion to young Ohio rape victim

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana doctor could face discipline for providing an abortion to young Ohio rape victim
Indiana doctor could face discipline for providing an abortion to young Ohio rape victim 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana doctor who spoke out about restrictive abortion laws could be facing legal trouble.

Doctor Caitlin Bernard spoke with Norah O'Donnell of CBS News in July shortly after providing an abortion to a young rape victim who couldn't get the procedure in Ohio because of the state's abortion law.

Indiana's Attorney General is now asking the state medical board to discipline Bernard for not reporting the girl's child abuse and violating patient privacy laws.

Bernard denies any wrongdoing.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.