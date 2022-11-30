Indiana doctor could face discipline for providing an abortion to young Ohio rape victim

Indiana doctor could face discipline for providing an abortion to young Ohio rape victim

Indiana doctor could face discipline for providing an abortion to young Ohio rape victim

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana doctor who spoke out about restrictive abortion laws could be facing legal trouble.

Doctor Caitlin Bernard spoke with Norah O'Donnell of CBS News in July shortly after providing an abortion to a young rape victim who couldn't get the procedure in Ohio because of the state's abortion law.

Indiana's Attorney General is now asking the state medical board to discipline Bernard for not reporting the girl's child abuse and violating patient privacy laws.

Bernard denies any wrongdoing.