Indiana parents charged after death of 1-month-old baby girl

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two parents are facing charges in the death of a 1-month-old baby girl in Gary, Indiana this month.

An investigation began after doctors found suspicious head trauma to the baby, who died on Dec. 18. Officials determined the baby died from blunt force trauma and that she had injures from forceful shaking, also known as "shaken baby syndrome."

Gerard Dante Coger, 21, admitted to shaking the baby as she was crying. Both he and Janaya Kimberly Hobson, 19, admitted to noticing the baby's deteriorating health conditions over the week of Dec. 11 before seeking treatment.

Hobson told authorities that when the baby's condition continued to worsen, she and Coger traveled by foot to the hospital to not call 911 and avoid questions from first responders, police said.

Coger was charged with murder and neglect resulting in death. He faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

Hobson was charged with neglect resulting in death, and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Det. James Nielsen at 291-755-3855.