Independent investigation into NHL handling of Kyle Beach accusations to be released

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The independent investigation into how the NHL Players' Association handled Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations against a former Blackhawks video coach will be released to the public.

A union spokesman confirmed the release to "Sportsnet" Thursday.

Beach revealed in late October that he was the "John Doe" who claimed Aldrich had sexually abused him during the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup-winning 2010 season.

This came two days after Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman announced he had "stepped aside," after an independent investigation determined he and other team executives failed to promptly investigate Beach's claims.

Former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers soon afterward.

Beach was the Blackhawks' first round draft pick in 2008, and was called up as a "Black Ace" during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup championship run, as a potential fill-in for a regular team member if needed during the playoffs.

Beach reached a confidential settlement with the Chicago Blackhawks in December of 2021.

Eighteen of the 32 NHL player reps voted in favor of releasing the report.

The investigation is expected to be Friday morning.