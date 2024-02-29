Missouri police officer fatally shot, 1 other officer wounded, Kansas City mayor says

A Missouri police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded outside of Independence, authorities said Thursday.

Shots were reported outside a residence and the police officers were taken for medical treatment, the Independence Police Department said.

"My heart breaks for the Independence Police Department and all the family and friends of their officer who succumbed to injuries from a shooting earlier today," said Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City, in a social media post. "I am praying for all others impacted today and all of the women and men of law enforcement in the Kansas City area."

The Jackson County Sheriff said a civil processing officer was also on the scene. Area schools were placed on lockdown for approximately 20 minutes because of the large police presence in the area, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Osage R-1 School District.

Independence, about 25 minutes from Kansas City, is home to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.