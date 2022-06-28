Incumbent Reps. Sean Casten, Marie Newman pitted against each other in 3rd District Democratic primary

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two incumbent members of Congress are running against each other in the 6th Congressional District Democratic primary.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, it was a hot, busy, and chippy Primary Election Day between designates for candidates of all stripes at the Orland Park Sports Complex at the southern border of the redrawn district.

From the south, the district includes Orland Park, Alsip, and Oak Lawn, and it goes as far west as parts of Wheaton up to Lombard and Elmhurst. The district used to extend north into McHenry and western Lake counties.

The two Democratic frontrunners in the race are Rep. Marie Newman (D-Illinois) who now represents the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, and Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) who represents the current 6th.

There are several storylines here – not the least of which is that Casten has essentially stopped campaigning since the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, earlier this month. He is not having a victory party if he wins.

Newman was in Orland Park Tuesday afternoon, shaking hands and campaigning. Her current 3rd District represents parts of the South and Southwest sides of Chicago and the southwest suburbs in Cook and Will counties.

Casten and Newman have been allies for years as members of the Illinois Democratic caucus. But one of them will stop representing Illinois and carve out a new path after Tuesday night.

It is unclear if we will hear from Casten at all Tuesday night if he wins. Newman has a victory rally slated for Countryside, and CBS 2 will be there for it.