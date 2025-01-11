Watch CBS News
Increasing clouds with flurries for Saturday in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

what-were-tracking-jan-11.png
CHICAGO (CBS) — A chilly day with more clouds than sunshine for Chicago as temperatures top out near 30 degrees. 

what-were-tracking-graf-2-jan-11.png
Expect a few snow flurries today before snow showers arrive after midnight tonight due to a clipper system. This quick-hitting system doesn't have a ton of moisture to work with, so overnight through Sunday morning, snowfall accumulations are anticipated to be under an inch. 

weekend-forecast-jan-11.png
While snow is forecast for Sunday morning, the afternoon is not completely in the clear. A few showers will remain, but as freezing rain or sleet, as temperatures approach the freezing mark. After the clipper system rolls through, the door will open for the Arctic blast to start next week.

snow-accumulation.png
Temperatures will only max out in the teens on Monday and Tuesday, but the more dangerous numbers will be how it feels outside. Wind chill values Monday morning could run as cold as 5 below zero. 10 to 20 sub-zero wind chills possible Tuesday morning. Wednesday even will be cold with wind chills ranging from 10 to 0 degrees. At least sunshine is in the forecast throughout the week. 

tues-feels-like-jan-11.png
Forecast at a glance

TODAY: A few flurries otherwise increasing clouds. High of 30.

TONIGHT: Snow returns. Low of 25.

TOMORROW: Morning snow showers, wintry mix later in the evening. High of 33.

7-day-jan-11.png
