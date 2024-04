CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and the FBI were called to two separate banks in the west and northwest suburbs Thursday.

Witnesses said robbers first targeted a US Bank branch at 1301 Irving Park Rd. in Hanover Park. The second incident, reported to be an attempted robbery, happened at the US Bank branch at 60 Meacham Rd. in Schaumburg.

The FBI would only say "incidents" happened at each bank.

Agents will not say if the two incidents are connected.