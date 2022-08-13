Watch CBS News
ICNA Relief to host backpack giveaway in Rogers Park

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're almost a week away from the first day of school for many students and ICNA Relief wants to make sure all kids are starting the year prepared.

They're giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday in Rogers Park.

It'll happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their food pantry site near Devon and California Avenue.

Backpacks are available while supplies last.

There will be a limit of three bags per household. 

First published on August 13, 2022 / 8:51 AM

