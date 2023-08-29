Inbound Kennedy ramp to Ida B. Wells Drive now closed

Exit ramp from Kennedy Expressway to inbound Ida B. Wells now closed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The inbound Kennedy Expressway ramp to Ida B. Wells Drive, heading downtown, is now closed.

Crews are making pavement repairs to the bridge that carries Ida B. Wells Drive and the Eisenhower Expressway over the South Branch of the Chicago River.

The ramp has been closed since 10 p.m. Monday.

Also closed are two right lanes on the inbound Eisenhower – between Peoria Street and Wacker Drive. The outbound Eisenhower is not affected.

Drivers on the Kennedy are advised to use the Taylor Street/Roosevelt Road ramp – just south of the Jane Byrne Interchange after the Kennedy becomes the Dan Ryan Expressway.

All lanes and the ramp are set to reopen by 1 a.m. Saturday.