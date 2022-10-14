Two lanes of inbound Kennedy Expressway closed for emergency pavement repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway have been shut down for emergency pavement repairs, and the reversible express lanes will stay inbound through Friday evening.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said repairs to the two right lanes of the Inbound Kennedy were closed at Division Street starting Friday morning, and are expected to be completed later on Friday.

IDOT said drivers should expect delays on the Kennedy while repairs are underway.

Once the repairs are complete, and those lanes reopen, the reversible express lanes will resume their normal schedule.

Illinois Department of Transportation