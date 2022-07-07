Watch CBS News
In first return since being traded from Cubs, Javy Baez says Chicago is still 'home'

By Matt Zahn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Javy Baez returned to Chicago on Thursday to play his first game since being traded away from the Chicago Cubs last summer.

Baez and the Detroit Tigers were in town to take on the White Sox. CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with a familiar face to Chicago baseball fans.

Baez said he's happy in Detroit and appeared at peace with how his time ended with the Cubs.

"I'm happy and you know, everything happens for a reason," Baez said. "Who knows, if I would have stayed, what would happen?"

Baez added Chicago is "going to be home for me." He said he still has a tattoo of the Cubs logo and fondly remembers winning that 2016 World Series title on the North Side.

"That's something that nobody can take from you," he said.

Baez, known for his defensive play at shortstop, played for the Cubs from 2014 to 2021 when he was traded to the New York Mets.

