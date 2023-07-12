Alexi Giannoulias announces launch of improved Secretary of State website

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you visited the Secretary of State's website lately, you'll notice some charges.

Alexi Giannoulias announced the launch of the redesigned website on Wednesday.

The goal is to make the site easier to navigate and allow users to access services remotely.

The site now features a consistent look throughout along with a consolidated process of renewing IDs, and a job portal where users can search for available Secretary of State positions.

"The revamped website is more intuitive and prioritizes our most popular programs and services so customers can find the information they want and need faster and more conveniently," Giannoulias said. "Whether it's renewing your driver's license, searching for information about a business, or looking for a job, making these changes and adding new functionality to the website reflect our commitment to residents and understanding their needs."

Giannoulias says his office plans to continue implementing new features onto the site in an effort to "modernize the office's antiquated IT infrastructure."