Solidarity volunteers patrol Chicago neighborhoods, responding to tips of possible ICE raids

A group in the western Chicago suburbs say they are taking action over changing immigration policy. They've created teams looking for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in progress and responding to tips about immigration detainments.

The group describes themselves as advocates for immigrants and says they want them to know their rights. They spent part of their Wednesday making the rounds in Elgin.

If some people say they feel they are forced to hide their immigration status, Immigrant Solidarity DuPage volunteers want to be seen. The organization is a Latino advocacy nonprofit, packing bright yellow vests, drums, and signs, attracting attention to the immigration issue.

Born in DuPage to Mexican migrant parents, Cristobal Cavazos says they are trying to stand in opposition to the new Trump administration policies.

"There is a broken immigration system. I think everybody knows that," Cavazos said.

They strategically patrol places they expect might be subject to ICE enforcement operations, such as large employment centers.

"There's these rumors of raids, so we just want to make sure that everything is squared away," Cavazos said.

They follow up on tips that people send them, to make sure people are safe and aware of their rights. There is also an active Facebook page called "What's happening in Elgin IL?" There, users recently discussed some of those raids for the first time.

The U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force told CBS Chicago that they came to an Elgin house to serve an arrest warrant. Though they did not find their suspect there, during their sweep of the home, they did find a 44-year-old man hiding behind an attic wall. An ICE agent on scene with the task force detained him on suspicion of being undocumented.

When they don't have tips to follow, the Immigrant Solidarity DuPage team tries to hand out red cards with information about how to interact with law enforcement, though finding few people in the usual spots.

Javier Vargas, with the organization, noted that things of late can sometimes feel quiet, but he attributed some of that to fear in the community,

The manager at a Bartlett warehouse confirmed there were people with ICE vests in their parking lot in the morning, but they never came in and none of his workers were missing from their shift. The exchange of information marked the end of the day's patrol, but just the start of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage's mission.