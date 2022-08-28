Immigrant groups rally to get out the vote in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election Day is fast approaching and Saturday activists hit the streets to "Get Out The Vote" in Chicago's immigrant communities.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hosted a kick-off rally in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Community leaders and elected officials went door to door to get people registered and to encourage neighbors to vote on Nov. 8.

Organizers are aiming to get 30,000 new voters registered this year.