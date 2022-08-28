Watch CBS News
Local News

Immigrant groups rally to get out the vote in Pilsen

/ CBS Chicago

Immigrant groups rally to get out the vote in Pilsen
Immigrant groups rally to get out the vote in Pilsen 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election Day is fast approaching and Saturday activists hit the streets to "Get Out The Vote" in Chicago's immigrant communities. 

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hosted a kick-off rally in the Pilsen neighborhood. 

Community leaders and elected officials went door to door to get people registered and to encourage neighbors to vote on Nov. 8. 

Organizers are aiming to get 30,000 new voters registered this year. 

First published on August 28, 2022 / 12:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.