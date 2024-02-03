Dozens rally for immigrant rights in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people rallied in Chicago Saturday for a solution to the city's migrant crisis.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights held its annual summit in Pilsen.

Community groups, activists and labor unions joined together calling for solidarity and support for migrants.

"We are way overdue in creating a system of migration rooted in compassion and in justice," said U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois).

A number of elected officials pledged their support for the coalition's policy platform, which includes calls for immigrant healthcare and more funding for community services.