Des Plaines getting new image of Our Lady of Guadalupe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This well-known image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is being upgraded tonight in suburban Des Plaines.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is replacing the existing image with a new one gifted to the shrine by the cardinal of Mexico City.

The new depiction will be placed at the shrine during a mass and procession this evening.