'I'm insulted': Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair

Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival.

The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he's outraged.

"I'm insulted."

Darryl Harvey, author of Black children's' books exposes people across the nation to African-American literature. Last February, at Malcolm X College in Chicago, is where we first met him, holding the "Black Child Book Fair."

He said it's also where an Evanston Township High School administrator found him.

"And they said 'Hey, you know, why don't you bring this book fair to Evanston?'"

An note from Kiwana Brown, a new Associate Principal of Instruction and Literacy, confirmed Harvey was welcome at the rescheduled Literacy Celebration Fest, but just this week, conversations with another administrator turned the page on a plot twist.

All having to do with the name "Black Child Book Fair."

"He stated that we didn't want to use that because it may offend some of the Evanston residents," Harvey said.

An email from Thursday from Director of Academic Supports, Jerry Success, doesn't give exact reasons, but said Harvey's services are no longer needed.

School District 202 sent CBS 2 a statement never addressing Harvey's cancellation, rather, saying the literacy festival will move on and they will share details later. Harvey said he never planned on changing the name.

"Because we represent a very small group," Harvey said.

While this was being held at the high school, the fair is for adults and children city-wide. It's a community that has already had some tough conversations around race in the recent months.

Back in June, swastikas, nooses and hateful messages were found outside Evanston middle schools. Harvey does not see his exclusion from the festival as something that helps make heal existing division.

"You will continue to have people who are ignorant of other cultures and people who are scared of other cultures," Harvey said.

CBS 2 visited the school and sent multiple emails to staff for a follow-up response. The literacy festival is scheduled for September 17th.