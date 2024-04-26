Illinois woman wins $1 million after she received Lucky Day Lotto ticket as gift

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois woman won big with a gifted lottery ticket in Loves Park, Illinois earlier this week.

It was purchased for Monday's midday drawing at Fas Mart at 6010 East Riverside Blvd.

The winner won the $1 million prize after being given the ticket by a regular customer.

The ticket matched all five numbers: 3,4, 6, 25, and 27.

Fas Mart will receive a selling bonus of $10,000.

The winner said she plans to use the prize to buy a car, give some to her grandfather, find a new place to live, and save the rest.

According to lottery officials, over four million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold so far this year, with total prizes amounting to more than $22 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two daily drawings in the afternoon and evening.