Illinois' unemployment rate down, hiring up in May

CHICAGO (CBS) – The State of Illinois released new data on Thursday showing the unemployment rate is down and hiring is up.

The numbers show the unemployment rate fell by 0.1% points to 4.1% and 2,500 jobs were added in Illinois in May.

The industries with the most hiring were government, finance, and hospitality.

State economic officials said this is a good sign for stability and the unemployment rate is the lowest since before the pandemic.