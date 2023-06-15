Illinois' unemployment rate down, hiring up in May
CHICAGO (CBS) – The State of Illinois released new data on Thursday showing the unemployment rate is down and hiring is up.
The numbers show the unemployment rate fell by 0.1% points to 4.1% and 2,500 jobs were added in Illinois in May.
The industries with the most hiring were government, finance, and hospitality.
State economic officials said this is a good sign for stability and the unemployment rate is the lowest since before the pandemic.
