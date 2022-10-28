Illinois unemployment rate down for fourth month in a row

Unemployment down in Illinois for 4th month in a row

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for the Illinois economy.

The state's unemployment rate is down for the fourth month in a row.

The biggest gains were made in the Chicago metro area, Rockford, and quad cities - which all saw job growth of nearly 4% or better year over year.

The sectors that saw the largest growth are mining, construction, manufacturing and leisure, and hospitality