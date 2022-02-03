Thousands Who Received Illinois Unemployment Benefits Run Into Trouble Getting Required 1099-G Tax Forms, Say State Is Of No Help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's tax season, but thousands of taxpayers who are desperate to get the paperwork they need are finding website glitches, long waits, and still no tax forms.

Those taxpayers are stuck without their 1099-G forms, which are required to file taxes if they received unemployment benefits from the State of Illinois. They said they are getting no help from the state, so they reached out to us.

CBS 2's Tara Molina took their concerns straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Messages have flooded the CBS 2 tip line. One reads, "Illinois Unemployment is locking people out of getting their 1099 Tax information," "This happened last year and now once again their system is failing the residents of the state," and "I am extremely angry that Illinois has not fixed this problem," and "Please help!"

So what's the deal?

We got a notice from the Illinois Department of Employment Security this week about the availability and accessibility of 1099-G tax forms - via mail or electronically. Brandee Thatch told us she wishes it were that easy.

"It's really kind of been a nightmare," she said.

Thatch is back at work now, but was out of work for part of the year due to the pandemic.

Her issues focus on ILogin, the security measure implemented by the state to keep fraudsters out. But ILogin is keeping people like Thatch out too.

"I actually was panicking myself when I realized I couldn't get into my account, once again, you know, to try over and over and over and over again," she said.

Patricia Kubistal told us the same thing.

"It just doesn't work," she said.

Kubistal, a retired Chicago Public Schools principal, helps those who struggle with technology or no internet access.

"They can't get that basic paper - the 1099-G which they need," she said.

With more and more people calling the state for help through a public records request, we know 4,681 phone numbers were in the state's system waiting for https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2021/02/25/unemployment-1099g-tax-form-access-tech-fix/1099-G help on Jan. 24, up to 9,076 by Jan. 28.

Molina brought all of this directly to IDES.

A state spokesperson didn't directly address the reported ILogin glitches we asked about, but released this statement:

"IDES and the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology take serious the need for claimants to securely access their accounts. Claimants who see an error screen will also see directional guidance to understand how to proceed with safe, secure access. Please also be reminded that additional security measures like ILogin are in place to prevent fraud."

An IDES spokesperson also offered this further advice:

"IDES has posted 1099-G tax forms for claimants who received unemployment insurance benefits in 2021. The forms are located in individual claimant accounts, and are available for download. (Please note that if claimants opted NOT to receive their 1099-G form electronically, they will receive their paper copy in the mail shortly). ILogin registration is required for all online claimant accounts, and claimants with questions about ILogin can visit ides.illinois.gov/ilogin. Claimants seeking assistance with their 1099-G form or ILogin may schedule a callback by calling (800) 244-5631. Claimants who need extra assistance with the multi-factor authentication required of ILogin may schedule an in-person or phone appointment at (217) 558-0401. Trained IDES agents will help claimants navigate ILogin identity verification questions, download 1099-G forms online, or send copies of 1099-G tax forms via USPS, if preferred. "The most up-to-date information can always be found at ides.illinois.gov/1099g. "We would like to reiterate that additional up-to-date information can be found at ides.illinois.gov, as well as the 1099-G page (ides.illinois.gov/1099g) and ILogin info page."

Kubistal and Thatch reiterated that what is really needed is for IDES to fix its website.

"Please fix your website and make it easy for the people who are trying to get their 1099-G's," said Kubistal.

"If they could get the website to run more smoothly, I think it would cause a lot less of the issues they have," added Thatch.

The state IDES would not say late Thursday if it is looking into the issues you brought to our attention.

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We'll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

[wufoo username="cbslocalcorp" formhash="xkrloiw0xj564i" autoresize="true" height="685" header="show" ssl="true"]