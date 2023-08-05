Watch CBS News
Illinois Treasurer's office returned over $11.5 million in unclaimed property in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Treasurer's office returned nearly $11.5 million in cash and interest in unclaimed property in July.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a news release that the total also includes $45,000 in stock value. A total of 12,554 claims were paid, Frerichs' office said.

"My office helps the Illinois economy by putting money back in people's pockets," Frerichs said in a news release. "I have taken numerous steps to make the system of reuniting people with their unclaimed property more efficient."

Under the Illinois unclaimed property program – known as I-CASH – the Treasurer's office has returned more than $1.8 billion since Frerichs took office in January 2015. There were 60,000 claims paid each year when Frerichs took office, and there are now more than 200,000 per year.

Anyone looking to check for unclaimed property can go to icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.

