Drivers will so be able to use I-PASS stickers to pay Illinois tollways

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois drivers will have a more compact way to pay their tolls at the end of the month.

The Illinois Tollway announced I-PASS sticker tags will be available in late January. The stickers are smaller than the current plastic transponders being used.

Drivers can pick them up at tollway customer service centers. They can also keep their transponders if they want to.

