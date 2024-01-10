Watch CBS News
Local News

Drivers will so be able to use I-PASS stickers to pay Illinois tollways

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Drivers will so be able to use I-PASS stickers to pay Illinois tollways
Drivers will so be able to use I-PASS stickers to pay Illinois tollways 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois drivers will have a more compact way to pay their tolls at the end of the month.

The Illinois Tollway announced I-PASS sticker tags will be available in late January. The stickers are smaller than the current plastic transponders being used.

Drivers can pick them up at tollway customer service centers. They can also keep their transponders if they want to.

ipass-sticker.png
Illinois drivers will have a more compact way to pay their tolls at the end of the month. The Illinois Tollway announced I-PASS sticker tags will be available in late January. The stickers are smaller than the current plastic transponders being used. Illinois Tollway
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 6:16 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.