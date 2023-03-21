Watch CBS News
Illinois teens die on Colorado ski slope

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting the first look now at the Colorado ski slope where two Illinois teens died.

The 17 and 18-year-olds were from Fairbury, about an hour east of Peoria. They were skiing at Copper Mountain on spring break. Witnesses said the two were riding tandem on a sled when they launched off a large snowbank and landed hard on the ice.

It's something the owner said never should've happened. 

"Sledding is strictly prohibited here at Copper Mountain. There are designated zones with some of our milder terrain. But on mountain, after we close, there is no sledding allowed. We've posted 'no sledding' signs and we do enforce it," said Dustin Lyman, Copper Mountain President and General Manager.

Both victims suffered blunt force trauma and were pronounced dead.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

