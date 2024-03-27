Over 90% of Illinois school leaders report teacher shortage, survey says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois continues to suffer from a shortage of teachers.

More than 90% of schools reported having a "serious" or "very serious" teacher shortage problem, according to a new survey from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.

The report also indicated 93% of school leaders said they are having a hard time filling substitute teacher positions, and 88% have fewer than five applications for teaching positions – with some receiving none at all.

A total of 73% of school leaders reported no more than half of their teacher candidates have the proper credentials for the positions they are seeking, the report said.

School psychologists, speech-language pathologists, and nurses are most represented in school support staff shortage data, the report said.

Teacher shortages are most pronounced in city districts, in vocational centers, and in rural downstate areas such as west-central, southwest, and east-central Illinois, the report said.

School leaders say burnout and low pay are the main causes of the shortages.