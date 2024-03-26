Illinois ranked high for sun damage concerns after 2017 eclipse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two weeks remain before a total solar eclipse – and eye damage concerns are something serious to keep in mind.

As the sun is being covered, eye protection is especially needed. Sunglass message board Oakley Forum tracked the states with the greatest number of eye injury concerns after the solar eclipse in 2017.

Illinois ranked fourth among states that mentioned eye damage-related concerns in their Twitter/X posts and Google trends. Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina took the top spots, while Montana came in fifth.

Looking at the eclipse requires special glasses that protect against the sun's powerful rays.

The eclipse is coming up on the afternoon of April 8. About 94% of the Sun will be eclipsed during the maximum, casting a surreal glow across the city.