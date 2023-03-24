Watch CBS News
Five people, including Illinois state trooper and child, hurt in Chatham crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state trooper and four other people – including a child – were injured Thursday in a crash in Chatham.

The crash happened at 83rd and State streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Chicago Fire Department sent photos of two wrecked cars at the scene.

car-1.jpg
Chicago Fire Department
car-2.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

The Fire Department said a state trooper and four civilians were injured – including a child about 10 years old.

The accident victims were all taken to area hospitals in good condition.

A stolen car was involved, the Fire Department said.

Information from police was not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

March 23, 2023 / 10:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

