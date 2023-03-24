Five people, including Illinois state trooper and child, hurt in Chatham crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state trooper and four other people – including a child – were injured Thursday in a crash in Chatham.

The crash happened at 83rd and State streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Chicago Fire Department sent photos of two wrecked cars at the scene.

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Fire Department

The Fire Department said a state trooper and four civilians were injured – including a child about 10 years old.

The accident victims were all taken to area hospitals in good condition.

A stolen car was involved, the Fire Department said.

Information from police was not immediately available.