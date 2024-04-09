Watch CBS News
Tim Ozinga resigns as Illinois State Representative, head of Will Co. Republican Party

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Rep. Tim Ozinga (R-37)  just resigned from the state legislature and as the head of the Will County Republican Party.

Ozinga represented the 37th district in the southwest suburbs for three years.

A committee is now accepting applications until noon on Friday to replace Ozinga. His position must be filled within 30 days.

Ozinga did not say why he resigned.

He released a statement that said, "I will continue to dedicate my time and efforts to make illinois a better place. I remain committed to advocating for the people of my district and moving the state of illinois in the right direction."

