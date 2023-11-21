Illinois State Police squad car hit by another driver on Tri-State Tollway in Chicago suburbs

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (CBS) -- In another close call for Illinois State Police, a trooper's squad car was hit by another driver on the Tri-State Tollway early Tuesday morning.

The trooper was investigating a two-vehicle crash on the tollway near Deerfield Road – on the cusp of Deerfield and Riverwoods just north of the merge of I-294 and I-94.

A squad car was stationary in the left lane of the southbound Tri-State with emergency lights activated when a 2014 Toyota Corolla failed to move over, state police said. The Toyota struck the concrete median and the left side of the state police cruiser.

The trooper was not in the squad car at the time and was not injured, state police said. The driver of the Toyota – Joseph Allietta, 44, of Niles – was also uninjured, but the passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the 19th crash this year involving Illinois State Police and drivers who fail to obey Scott'S Law – also known as the Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over for an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

Allietta was cited for violating Scott's Law, as well as failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

State police remind drivers always to slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles.