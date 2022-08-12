Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church.

We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer.

It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call after our Thursday story aired. It turns out Illinois State Police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock.

So how did that happen, and when can Blalock get her car? Molina has been asking since last night.

Molina is also the one who called Blalock to let her know her car had been found – since we at CBS 2 were notified after her story aired.

Blalock had not heard from Illinois State Police, nor from Chicago Police – who took her theft report.

"I am so – I'm disgusted," Blalock said. "I'm getting all these phone calls. They say they got my car - the state police. Then the state police just called and say they don't have it."

Where did police take the car when they found it? Blalock doesn't know, and she said she is exhausted.

Blalock has talked to us twice from the parkway in front of her house in West Englewood this week - once about her car being stolen, and on Friday because that car was found early this week - and no one called to tell her about it.

It's especially frustrating, since Blalock been going back and forth with her insurance with and rental car companies - thinking her car was missing when it has been in police custody.

We've reached Illinois State Police - who Blalock was told found her car and took it in - and Chicago Police – who, again, took her theft report.

We know that when it comes to the theft, Blalock isn't alone.

We learned from July 1 until Aug. 10, 642 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Cook County. Last year, there were just 74.

This amounts to a 767 percent increase.

The bar graph below shows the trend this year compared with last year going back to January.

But when it comes to getting answers - finding Blalock's car and finding out what shape it's in – Blalock says so far, she has just been getting the runaround.

"I'm thanking you for coming back today. Maybe they'll do something," Blalock said. "This is just rough on me. I can't go on too much. I'm not sleeping. So why is it everybody knew about the car, but I don't?"

We learned Friday afternoon that Blalock has been told her car is not drivable. Chopper 2 was able to locate the car in a tow yard in Cicero, where it has been held for days.

Blalock is working with her insurance company on the next steps.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the greater auto theft issue, the Cook County Sheriff's office advised that owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles take steps such installing aftermarket immobilization devices – or kill switches – that render a car inoperable without a separate key. Car alarms with motion detection, steering wheel locking devices, and vehicle tracking systems are also advised.

The Sheriff's office also asked that Kia and Hyundai owners fill out a consent form on their website that allows law enforcement agencies to obtain the cooperation of vehicle manufacturers to track stolen cars more quickly. Car owners who sign the consent form can also get a sticker to place on their cars warning would-be thieves that the car is being tracked by investigators.

The stickers are also available at all Cook County courthouses.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it has been aware of an increase in thefts of Kias and Hyundais around the country since 2019. The organization noted that vehicular crimes, carjackings, and catalytic converter thefts are nearing all-time highs, and nearly 1 million vehicles were stolen last year alone.

The bureau did not have any information specific to Illinois about Kia and Hyundai thefts, but they did have information on our northerly neighbors. In Wisconsin, the NICB's 2021 Hot Wheels report indicated that seven of the top 10 most stolen vehicles were Kias and Hyundais.