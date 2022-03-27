Illinois State Police investigate Sauk Village Police shooting of juvenile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile by a Sauk Village police officer.

Police say it happened as officers were trying to arrest the boy Friday, just before 9 a.m. near 22nd and Torrence Ave.

State police say the boy started running with handcuffs on one of his wrists.

The officers began chasing him, and one officer shot him during that foot chase.

It is not clear if the underage suspect was armed with a weapon.

The boy was treated at a local hospital and released.