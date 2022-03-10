Illinois State Police, Grundy County Police recover vehicles stolen from Peoria dealership
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police helped the Grundy County Sheriff recover several cars stolen from a dealership in Peoria.
Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning where there were numerous police cars.
Deputies used spike strips on I-80 to stop three stolen BMW SUV'S. The drivers of two of the SUVs jumped out after crashing - but police were able to catch them. One stolen SUV got away.
No charges have been filed yet.
