Illinois State Police, Grundy County Police recover vehicles stolen from Peoria dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police helped the Grundy County Sheriff recover several cars stolen from a dealership in Peoria.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning where there were numerous police cars.

Deputies used spike strips on I-80 to stop three stolen BMW SUV'S. The drivers of two of the SUVs jumped out after crashing - but police were able to catch them. One stolen SUV got away.

No charges have been filed yet.