Illinois State Police say expressway shootings declined compared to last year
CHICAGO (CBS) – New numbers show you're safer driving Chicago area expressways these days.
Illinois State Police say their crackdown on expressway shootings is working.
We've seen too many scenes on the Dan Ryan just last month.
But ISP says expressway shootings are down 36 percent compared to this same time last year.
In the first half of 2022, there have been 84 shootings compared to 132 last year.
Only one of those shootings has been deadly compared to ten killings in the first half of 2021.
