Illinois State Police trooper hurt in crash while responding to earlier accident in South Barrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in suburban South Barrington.

Police said the trooper was on his way to assist the Cook County Sheriff's Office with traffic control after a crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and Higgins Road in Barrington around 9:45 a.m.

The trooper was going through the intersection with his lights and sirens on, when another vehicle hit his squad car.

None of the people involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

An investigation was still underway Saturday afternoon.