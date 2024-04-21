Illinois state lawmaker hosts environmental fest at Northwest Side Chicago park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An environmental fair highlighting local conservation efforts attracted visitors to the Jefferson Park fieldhouse on the city's Northwest Side Sunday – a day ahead of Earth Day.

Illinois state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago) hosted the event, dubbed "EnviroFest."

Planet-friendly local organizations and businesses were on hand, and educational panel discussions focused on native plants, flood mitigation, and green infrastructure.

"Tackling climate change is not just a global challenge; it is a collective local responsibility," LaPointe said in a news release. "Every action we take, from recycling to reducing energy consumption, impacts our environment and future generations. I hope this event will inspire many of our neighbors to take sustainable action here on the Northwest Side."

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, Collective Resource Comport, Community Spirit Garden, and Cook County Forest Preserves were among the participating organizations.