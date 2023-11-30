Watch CBS News
Illinois State knocks off UIC

AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Darius Burford's 20 points helped Illinois State defeat UIC 69-64 on Thursday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Burford was 7 of 10 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (4-3). Dalton Banks scored 19 points, going 7 of 10 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Luke Kasubke had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line.

The Flames (5-3) were led in scoring by Filip Skobalj, who finished with 17 points. Isaiah Rivera added 15 points and two steals for UIC. Toby Okani also recorded nine points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

