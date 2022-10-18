Illinois State Board Of Elections: A voter guide and what you need to know

The Election Day countdown is on: Here is what you need to know.

Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates in your district, even those judges who nobody seems to know much about.

Polling Place: Do you know where to vote? Find your polling place, starting with your ZIP Code.

Voter Registration: Illinois voters have until Oct 23 to register online. Voters can also double check their registrations status, which is a good idea before going to the polls.

Find Your Elected Officials: If you don't know who represents you, don't worry it's OK. You can look that up using this map.

Early Voting: It has already started at Chicago's voting "super site" at Clark & Lake, 191 N. Clark St. and six Cook County early voting sites. On Oct. 24 early voting begins at permanent polling places. Here is a list for Cook County. For those who live elsewhere in Illinois, you can find an early site here by entering your street address and ZIP.

Get Involved! Here is how you can become a poll worker on Election Day.

November 8, 2022: Election Day! polls open from 6 am to 7 pm