Illinois Senator Dick Durbin calls for gun reform ahead of anticipated summer violence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Ahead of the expected spike in summer violence - and the tragedy in Texas, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is calling for sensible gun reform.

During a news conference at Lurie Children's Hospital Friday morning -- he acknowledged the tough political climate for change but remained hopeful.

"Politics is no excuse, election is no excuse, it's a reason for us to roll up our sleeves and get it done," Durbin said.

He says one of the most frequent conversations he has with constituents involves them telling him to "do something" about the violence and the toll it's taking on young people and communities.