Illinois Senate passes plan to create hybrid elected Chicago school board next year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Senate has passed legislation clearing the way for the shift to an elected school board in Chicago.

The legislation would create a hybrid school board this fall, and a fully-elected school board that would be seated in January 2027.

The Illinois Senate voted 37-20 on Tuesday to approve the proposal backed by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union. It now goes to the Illinois House.

The proposal is nearly identical to a 2021 law that created an elected school board for Chicago. It would create a 21-member board, starting with a hybrid board that would be seated next year.

The city would be divided into 10 districts, with one board member elected from each district in November, and the mayor appointing another member from each district. Johnson also would appoint a school board president. All 21 members would be seated in January 2025, and would serve two-year terms.

After the board's first term, each district would be split into two, with elections held for all 20 districts in 2026. Voters also would elect a school board president, who would run citywide. The fully-elected board would be seated in January 2027.

That full map of 20 districts would be made up of seven majority-Black districts, six majority-Latino districts, five majority-White districts, and two districts in which no racial or ethnic group has a majority.

Candidates for school board seats in this year's election can begin circulating nominating petitions on March 26.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed similar legislation in 2021, despite opposition from then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Last fall, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon introduced a plan to create a fully-elected school board starting with this year's election, but he backed down from that proposal after Johnson backed the plan to start with a hybrid board.

"The beauty of the legislative process is that there are often numerous ways to achieve a shared goal. Today's action by the Senate puts parents, families and taxpayers of Chicago on the threshold of finally getting a choice in who leads their schools – a right already afforded to every other community in Illinois," Harmon said in a statement.

An Illinois House vote on the proposal has not yet been set.