Illinois installs DMV kiosks at 15 grocery stores for license renewals, vehicle stickers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office has installed 15 "fast lane" DMV kiosks at grocery stores across the state, so drivers can renew their licenses or get new vehicle stickers while they're shopping.

The pilot program puts kiosks in 12 supermarkets in the Chicago area, and three supermarkets downstate. The locations include Jewel stores in the North Park neighborhood, Lombard, Desplaines, and Stickney ; Mariano's stores in Bronzeville, McKinley Park, North Center, South Loop, West Loop, Oak Lawn, and Park Ridge; a Kroger in East Peoria; Meijer stores in Flossmoor and Springfield; and a Ruler Foods in Fairview Heights.

The kiosks allow people to print vehicle registration renewals or renew their driver's licenses or state ID cards within about two minutes.

"Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver's license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they're running errands or buying their groceries," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement. "This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV."

To renew your vehicle registration and get a license plate sticker at the kiosks, you'll need to bring the registration card or renewal letter you got in the mail, and scan the barcode at the kiosk; or enter your registration ID number and renewal notice PIN.

To renew your driver's license or state ID at a kiosk, you need to bring your renewal letter to scan the barcode, or enter your license or state ID number and renewal PIN.

All of the kiosks accept credit cards, debit cards, and contactless payments. Some also take cash. The kiosks charge a $4.95 fee per transaction in addition to the cost of renewing your license, ID, or vehicle sticker. Credit card users also will be charged a 2.25% processing fee.

To find a DMV kiosk near you, the Illinois Secretary of State's office has a map on their website.

Drivers will still need to go to a traditional DMV facility if they're applying for a brand new driver's license or state ID.