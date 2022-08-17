Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford's Corvette, SUV torched in Austin garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person who torched two cars owned by a Illinois state representative.

Behind the ash and rubble, you can see the remains of the garage of Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford (D-101) in Austin. It's his vintage Corvette and Ford SUV.

Police said someone stole a car and parked it in front of Ford's garage before setting on fire. No one was injured but the cars are likely totaled.