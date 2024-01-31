Illinois lawmaker proposes restrictions on police traffic stops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state lawmaker has proposed legislation that would prevent police from stopping cars for certain traffic violations, including speeding.

Illinois State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) introduced the bill on Monday. If passed, police would not be able to drivers over for failing to display license plates or registration stickers; driving with an expired sticker; improper lane usage; defective mirrors, bumpers, or windshield wipers; excessive window tint; failure to wear a seatbelt; excessive exhaust; or speeding up to 25 mph over the limit.

It would also limit the evidence that can be used from traffic stops at trial.

Slaughter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS 2, but told the CapitolFax blog he doesn't plan to move for a vote on the bill. Instead, he said he wants a conversation about racial disparities in traffic stops.

An inspector general's report in Chicago in 2022 revealed Black drivers were far more likely to be stopped than non-Black people in Chicago, and during stops were more likely to be subjected to a search or pat-down.