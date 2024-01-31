Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois lawmaker proposes restrictions on police traffic stops

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Proposed legislation would limit traffic stops for speeding and other offenses
Proposed legislation would limit traffic stops for speeding and other offenses 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state lawmaker has proposed legislation that would prevent police from stopping cars for certain traffic violations, including speeding.

Illinois State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) introduced the bill on Monday. If passed, police would not be able to drivers over for failing to display license plates or registration stickers; driving with an expired sticker; improper lane usage; defective mirrors, bumpers, or windshield wipers; excessive window tint; failure to wear a seatbelt; excessive exhaust; or speeding up to 25 mph over the limit.

It would also limit the evidence that can be used from traffic stops at trial.

Slaughter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS 2, but told the CapitolFax blog he doesn't plan to move for a vote on the bill. Instead, he said he wants a conversation about racial disparities in traffic stops.

An inspector general's report in Chicago in 2022 revealed Black drivers were far more likely to be stopped than non-Black people in Chicago, and during stops were more likely to be subjected to a search or pat-down.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 4:43 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.