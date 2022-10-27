Watch CBS News
Illinois releases "report card" on its public schools

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state of Illinois released its "Illinois Report Card" providing insight into how public schools are faring.

The "state snapshot" on the report card website breaks down the designation of schools, from "exemplary" to "comprehensive."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker stopped by Morton West High School in Berwyn where he noted the school's graduation success.

"Here at Morton West High School, from 2019 to 2022, graduation rates increased by more than five percentage points from 80% to 85%," Pritzker said. "That is tremendous progress."

Statewide, the high school graduation rate is 87%.

