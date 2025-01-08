Watch CBS News
Illinois reveals rejected license plates for 2024: "JAGWEED," "MUNCH," "BADARSE."

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois reveals 2024 list of rejected license plates
Illinois reveals 2024 list of rejected license plates 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "JAGWEED," "MUNCH," "BADARSE." Those are just a few of the more than 300 requests for vanity Illinois license plates that were rejected last year.

Every year, the Illinois Secretary of State's office rejects personalized license plates because they're too profane, inflammatory, or simply too difficult to read.

In 2024, the state received 60,537 requests for vanity or personalized license plates, and 335 requests were denied.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias shared some of the spicier applications that made him laugh, even if they were deemed inappropriate.

"'WEENIE,' 'GYATT,' which I had to Google, 'ABADMF,' 'MUNCH,' which I'm told means more than it sounds, 'THICCAF,' again had to look that up, 'DUCKOFF,' maybe they were using autocorrect, and new to this list this year, and surprising no one, 'HOKTUAH.' You knew that one was bound to show up this year," Giannoulias said.

That last one was an apparent reference to Hailey Welch, also now known as "Hawk Tuah Girl," who became famous for using the NSFW phrase in a street interview.

Other rejected plates last year included: "BICHIN," "JAGWEED," "BADARSE," "AXEHOLE," "ILLCUTU," "HOHOHOE," "SHIDDED," and "UGEWANG."

The Illinois Secretary of State can reject combinations of letters and numbers deemed lewd, offensive, racist, sexual, or violent. In some cases, the state rejects plate requests that are too difficult to read, and could cause problems for police - such as "MWMWMWM" or "OOQQOO."







