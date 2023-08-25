Illinois public health officials warn of "rising COVID-19 activity"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Public health officials in Illinois warned of recent "rising COVID-19 activity" in the state, although hospitalization rates and deaths from the virus remain low.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said CDC data shows COVID-19 hospital admissions remained low as of the middle of August for all 102 counties in the stage, but wastewater surveillance has detected an increase in COVID-19 activity.

"Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We are fortunate the vast majority of Illinoisians have received immunity from a COVID-19 vaccine or previous infection that protects them against severe disease. However, COVID-19 continues to pose a risk for our seniors, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised."

Vohra the state's wastewater surveillance system has detected moderate COVID-19 activity across all regions of the state. The system is designed to monitor for levels of COVID-19, flu, and RSV viruses in wastewater at 79 locations across Illinois. Flu and RSV activity remain low in the wastewater across all regions.

IDPH said updated shots and treatments are expected for Illinois residents by the fall to help avoid another so-called "tripledemic" – a surge in COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases.

The CDC is expected to issue guidance next month about the latest COVID-19 booster shots that will be available this fall.