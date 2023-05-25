Watch CBS News
Bill would allow Illinois law enforcement to use more drones for public safety

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bill would allow Illinois law enforcement to use more drones for public safety
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois state senator from the north suburbs is clearing the way so that police can use more drones for public safety.

H.B. 3902 cleared the Senate on Wednesday and has already passed the House of Representatives. The measure would let law enforcement use drones to monitor special events like parades and festivals.

It was led by Sen. Julie Morrison who was at the July 4th parade in Highland Park last year when a man started shooting from a rooftop.

The idea is that drones would help identify threats that aren't easily spotted from the ground.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

