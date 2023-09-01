Oct. 31 is the deadline to apply for Illinois pandemic-related mortgage assistance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you struggle to pay your mortgage, you have two months to apply for a state grant.
Illinois will stop taking applications on October 31st for the Homeowner Assistance Fund Program.
It was set up to help people suffering financial hardships because of the pandemic.
Since April 2022, the state has given out more than $246 million in grants to help nearly 14,000 homeowners.
That money covered mortgages, property taxes, insurance, and HOA fees.
